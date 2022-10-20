7 Amazon healthcare job openings

Amazon has been advertising job openings for its various healthcare teams. Here are seven health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted.

1. Health Machine Learning Solutions Architect, Global Healthcare, Amazon Web Services: Will leverage your expertise in healthcare artificial intelligence and machine learning to define implementation architectures, build prototypes and develop a deep expertise in AWS technologies, and be a subject matter expert on security as it relates to healthcare AI.

2. Principal, Healthcare, Corporate Business Development, Amazon: Will work closely with Amazon senior management, cross-business-unit development teams, and corporate partnership directors to develop unique partnership opportunities.

3. Healthcare Business Development Manager, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Amazon Web Services: Will engage directly with technical leaders, C-level executives and influencers at all levels across the healthcare and life sciences segment and around the world to support digitally enhanced, data-driven healthcare.

4. Medical Imaging Architect, Global Healthcare, Amazon Web Services: Will help accelerate AWS' growing medical imaging business as part of its worldwide public sector group.

5. Principal Healthcare Advisor, Amazon Web Services: Will serve as the direct executive business development owner for a defined territory of strategic academic medical centers and greenfield accounts in the upper Midwest, working in partnership with account managers, strategic business development executives and technical solutions architects.

6. Senior Technical Program Manager, Healthcare Security, Amazon Pharmacy: Will work directly with leadership, service teams, pharmacy operations teams, technical program managers, and compliance professionals to ensure that Amazon Pharmacy services are compliant with security and privacy policies.

7. Systems Integrator Success Manager, Nonprofit Healthcare, Amazon Web Services: Will help drive executive and field relationships with leading global system integrators in the healthcare market.