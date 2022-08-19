6 recent healthcare job openings at Amazon

Amazon has been advertising job openings for its various healthcare teams. Here are six health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted.

1. Medical director, Amazon Pharmacy: Will develop the clinical product vision and strategy for integrated care delivery, identify and manage partner relationships, and manage and oversee clinical research and analytics.

2. Nonprofit healthcare product lead, Amazon Web Services: Will help healthcare provider customers understand the root cause of clinical, financial and operating pain points in health systems and offer solutions.

3. Business development manager for healthcare and life sciences, Amazon Web Services: Will engage with C-suite customers across life science organizations, work with strategic industry partners, and attend and speak at industry events to drive thought leadership.

4. Software development engineer, Amazon Care: Will develop innovative services in the cloud and build software with intuitive user interfaces.

5. Principal healthcare advisor for academic medical centers, Amazon Web Services: Will serve as the direct executive business development owner for a defined territory of academic medical centers and "greenfield" accounts.

6. Healthcare privacy manager, Amazon Healthcare: Will help evolve the privacy program, technology security and risk processes that power the pharmacy and fulfillment engines.