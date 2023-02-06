5 Google healthcare job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are five open positions as of Feb. 6:
- Cloud data engineer, healthcare: Will work on data migrations and transformational projects.
- Software engineer manager, FitBit: Will work on FitBit's technology stack and create services and products.
- Senior Android software engineer, FitBit: Will develop integration between FitBit hardware and the Android mobile operating system.
- Computer aided design engineer, FitBit: Will design and build the systems for FitBit.
- Hardware electrical engineer, FitBit: Will design and build the hardware, software and networking technologies for FitBit.