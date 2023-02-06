5 Google healthcare job openings

Naomi Diaz -

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are five open positions as of Feb. 6:

  1. Cloud data engineer, healthcare: Will work on data migrations and transformational projects.

  2. Software engineer manager, FitBit: Will work on FitBit's technology stack and create services and products.

  3. Senior Android software engineer, FitBit: Will develop integration between FitBit hardware and the Android mobile operating system.

  4. Computer aided design engineer, FitBit: Will design and build the systems for FitBit.

  5. Hardware electrical engineer, FitBit: Will design and build the hardware, software and networking technologies for FitBit.

