5 Google Health leaders to know

Google is continuing to grow its health business by inking partnerships with health systems, developing new health products and conducting clinical research. Here are profiles of five key leaders who are at the forefront of Google Health's initiatives.

Karen DeSalvo, MD , became Google's chief health officer in 2019. Before joining the tech giant, Dr. DeSalvo served as HHS' national coordinator for health information technology and as acting assistant secretary for health.





Ashley Sumner became Google's lead nurse in 2020. She joined Google's parent company Alphabet in 2017, working across functions to support health product development, deployment and partner engagement. Prior to that, she held several senior nurse roles in the U.K.'s National Health Service and the private healthcare sector.