4 healthcare execs that left Amazon

Several healthcare executives and leaders at Amazon have stepped down, left the company or taken a break from their positions in the last year.
Here are four leaders who announced resignations or breaks since Aug. 9, 2022:
- TJ Parker, former Amazon Pharmacy consultant and vice president, is rejoining the world of healthcare innovation after leaving the tech giant in September 2022. Mr. Parker, who co-founded PillPack, which Amazon acquired in 2018 for about $750 million, joined venture firm Matrix Partners, an early-stage investment group based in San Francisco and Boston.
- Elliot Cohen, co-founder of PillPack and former vice president of pharmacy for Amazon, left the company in September 2022 alongside Mr. Parker.
- Phoebe Yang, general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services, said she was stepping down from her role in an Aug. 5 LinkedIn post.
- Kristen Helton, PhD, general manager and director of the now-shuttered Amazon Care, took time away from the tech giant's primary healthcare initiative for an extended break beginning in August 2022.