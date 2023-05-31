4 healthcare execs that left Amazon

Naomi Diaz

Several healthcare executives and leaders at Amazon have stepped down, left the company or taken a break from their positions in the last year. 

Here are four leaders who announced resignations or breaks since Aug. 9, 2022: 

  1. TJ Parker, former Amazon Pharmacy consultant and vice president, is rejoining the world of healthcare innovation after leaving the tech giant in September 2022. Mr. Parker, who co-founded PillPack, which Amazon acquired in 2018 for about $750 million, joined venture firm Matrix Partners, an early-stage investment group based in San Francisco and Boston.

  2. Elliot Cohen, co-founder of PillPack and former vice president of pharmacy for Amazon, left the company in September 2022 alongside Mr. Parker.

  3.  Phoebe Yang, general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services, said she was stepping down from her role in an Aug. 5 LinkedIn post.

  4. Kristen Helton, PhD, general manager and director of the now-shuttered Amazon Care, took time away from the tech giant's primary healthcare initiative for an extended break beginning in August 2022. 

