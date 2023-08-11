3 Microsoft healthcare job openings

Naomi Diaz -

Microsoft recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are three open positions as of Aug. 11:

  1. Senior software engineering lead-Health AI: Will lead the design, development, delivery and support of a cloud-based infrastructure and platform Health AI services.

  2. Account executive-community healthcare: Will sell Microsoft's healthcare solutions to independent acute care hospitals, medical groups and ambulatory surgery centers.

  3. Technical specialist manager-healthcare and life sciences: Will oversee a team of technical specialists focused on the healthcare and life sciences industry.

