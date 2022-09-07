3 healthcare leaders leaving Amazon, Google

Several healthcare executives and leaders at Amazon and Google have stepped down, left the company or taken a break from their positions in 2022.
Here are three leaders who announced resignations or breaks since Aug. 9:
- Phoebe Yang, general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services, said she was stepping down from her role in an Aug. 5 LinkedIn post.
- Kristen Helton, PhD, general manager and director of Amazon Care, is taking time away from the tech giant's primary healthcare initiative for an extended break. Dr. Helton's break began earlier this summer as she looked to "spend the summer with her family."
- Ryan Olohan, former managing director of healthcare at Google, left the company to join global health commercialization partner Klick Health. Mr. Olohan served at Google for 16 years and was responsible for founding the Google Healthcare Advisory Board.