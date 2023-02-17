Big Tech layoffs at Twitter, Amazon and Meta grabbed headlines in 2022, and the trend is continuing in 2023 as large tech firms continue to deal with an uncertain economic environment.
Here are 11 Big Tech companies laying off workers since Jan. 23, according to tech.co:
- German software giant SAP laid off 3,000 workers.
- E-commerce marketplace Groupon laid off 500 workers.
- Electronic payments company PayPal laid off 2,000 workers.
- Computing giant Dell laid off 6,650 workers.
- Online meeting company Zoom laid off 1,300 workers.
- Online marketplace eBay laid off 500 workers.
- Online hosting service GitHub laid off 300 workers.
- Web services provider Yahoo laid off 1,600 workers.
- Tech communications company Twilio laid off 1,400 workers.
- Robotics company iRobot laid off 85 workers.
- Electronic signature company DocuSign laid off 700 workers.