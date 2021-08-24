WebMD enabling 75 million monthly visitors to schedule provider appointments online

Listen
WebMD launched a new offering that allows patients to search for providers and schedule appointments in a new collaboration with symplr.
Four things to know:
- With more than 75 million patients accessing WebMD each month, WebMD's new offerings with symplr will drive patients directly to participating providers, according to an Aug. 24 news release.
- Symplr's directory is a data management search platform already used by some of the largest U.S. health systems, the news release said.
- Patients will be able to search for providers in their insurance network and schedule appointments directly into EHRs in real-time.
- "WebMD serves as a trusted, online source for consumers' seeking accurate health information and locally convenient providers that can meet their health needs," said Ann Bilyew, senior vice president, health and group general manager for provider services at WebMD. "We see the WebMD-symplr partnership as a game-changer, extending advanced provider search and scheduling into consumers' WebMD experience."