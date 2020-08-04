UVA gets $1.2M to develop high-performing computing system for COVID-19 research: 4 key notes

The University of Virginia landed a $1.2 million grant to develop a high-performance computing system for COVID-19 research, according to UVA Today.

Four things to know:

1. The university previously received a $2.5 million grant to establish the Virginia Assuring Controls Compliance of Research Data in 2019 from the National Science Foundation. The system aims to store data in a HIPAA-compliant way for research.

2. The new grant from the National Science Foundation will support efforts to make COVID-19 data available nationwide for research.

3. The project aims to allow researchers across any scientific field to access COVID-19 data for their projects. Individuals including computer scientists or education researchers may use the information as part of their projects, but need HIPAA-compliant data, which UVA aims to supply.

4. Ronald Hutchins, vice president for IT at UVA, and Scott Bevins, associate provost for information services and CIO of UVA-Wise, are leading the project with a team that includes researchers from Georgia Tech, Indiana University, Stanford University and the University of Utah.

