There's 350K+ digital health apps on the market — What are they used for?

Listen
More than 350,000 health or medical apps are available on the Apple Store and Google Play, according to a new report from the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science.
Below are the seven categories those hundreds of thousands of apps comprise, as well the percentage of the digital health app market share each category owns:
- Exercise and fitness: 25 percent
- Disease-specific: 22 percent
- Lifestyle and stress: 18 percent
- Diet and nutrition: 11 percent
- Women’s health and pregnancy: 9 percent
- Medication reminders and information: 9 percent
- Healthcare providers and insurance: 7 percent