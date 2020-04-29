Stanford gets $2.5M grant to investigate digital tech for heart health: 5 things to know

Stanford (Calif.) Medicine's Center for Digital Health received $2.5 million from the American Heart Association to investigate digital technology for cardiovascular health.



Five things to know:



1. The Center for Digital Health will use the grant to create a research program to develop digital tools for cardiovascular care.



2. The grant will also support a clinical trial examining whether digital technology can help manage high blood pressure. The trial will test a semi-automated system of managing blood pressure in Hispanic and black patients. The trial will also include individuals who work for ride-hailing companies.



3. As part of the clinical trial, physicians will guide personal care with an initial in-person visit and then collect information using wearables and sensors.



4. In addition to funding research and technology development, the health system will use the grant to fund a fellowship program.



5. The Stanford grant is part of a larger $14 million grant program, with other grants going to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Michigan.



