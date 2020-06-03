MassMutual Ventures launches $100M fund for digital health companies and more

MassMutual Ventures launched a third venture capital fund that will focus on early- and growth-stage companies across multiple technology sectors, according to the Olean Times Herald.



Five things to know:



1. The new $100 million fund will focus on companies in the digital health, cybersecurity, enterprise software and financial technology sectors. This is the third fund MassMutual Ventures has launched in these areas.



2. MMV can now back 15 to 20 more companies with the fund. It focuses on companies in North America, Europe and Israel.



3. The total capital under MMV's management is $450 million worldwide, and since its inception in 2014 the company has backed almost 40 startups.



4. After making the initial investment, MMV helps founders by making strategic introductions in the financial sector and allows portfolio companies to develop strategic partnerships and collaborations.



5. MMV's current portfolio includes qure.ai, RiskIQ and LimelightHealth.



More articles on digital transformation:

The pandemic accelerated tech-driven healthcare delivery; will it last? Key thoughts from Summa Health CIO Tanya Arthur

UPMC has invested $800M in digital health, entrepreneurial efforts for a $1.5B return

Patient experience 'never events' from 16 execs at Cleveland Clinic, Providence & more

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.