KLAS: The tech healthcare providers want to invest in after coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many providers to shift their organization's tech priorities and projects, not just in the present time but also after the crisis.

For its Vendor Performance in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis July 23 report, KLAS surveyed 192 healthcare leaders in April and May regarding the tech they are using during the pandemic and the solutions they plan to build up or implement in the future. The report also includes insights from 1,281 healthcare professionals who completed KLAS' standard vendor performance survey during April and May.

Here is what report respondents said when asked what technologies they will invest in more after the pandemic, listed by the number of mentions.

Virtual care/telehealth: 70

Mobile workforce: 23

Artificial intelligence/analytics: 17

Remote patient monitoring: 6

Consulting services: 5

Infection control: 5

Patient engagement: 5

EMR development: 4

Remote workforce: 4

Supply chain: 4

Quality/risk management: 3

Cloud: 2

Enterprise resource planning: 2

Interactive patient systems: 2

Interoperability: 2

Inter-organization coordination: 2

Other: 22

Here are the tech solutions respondents said they have been relying on throughout the pandemic, listed by the number of mentions.

Virtual care/telehealth: 174

Acute care EMR: 65

AI/analytics: 45

Infection control: 19

Consulting services: 13

Mobile workforce: 13

Remote workforce: 7

Quality/risk management: 6

Speech recognition: 3

Other: 58

Click here to view the full report.

