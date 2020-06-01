Houston Methodist to use $130,000 grant for critical care innovations: 3 things to know

Houston Methodist received a $130,000 donation to continue its work in critical care innovations for the post COVID-19 world.



Three details:



1. Reliant, a Texas-based electricity and security company, donated $130,000 to Houston Methodist to create the Reliant Innovation Fund. The health system will use the fund to support solutions for critically ill patients.



2. Around $100,000 of the donation is dedicated to the health system's engineering medicine program, which brought in its first class of 25 students last year. The program allows graduates to earn a medical degree and a Master's in engineering over four years and focuses on developing transformational technology in medicine.



3. The health system will also use around $30,000 of the donation to expand its patient-centric mobile app, CareSense. The app includes patient communication, education, risk-factor monitoring, care coordination and medication adherence programs.



