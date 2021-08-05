GoodRx, Surescripts partner to provide drug discount pricing in EHRs

Pharmacy discount company GoodRx on Aug. 5 partnered with Surescripts, a health information network focused on e-prescriptions, to provide real-time drug discount pricing in EHRs.

Prescription cost information and GoodRx discount pricing will be delivered to prescribers' electronic workflows using Surescripts' real-time prescription benefit technology so they can make more informed decisions and address patients' cost concerns at the point of care.

"We are always looking for ways to increase prescription price transparency and affordability for more Americans, so we are excited to work with Surescripts to arm prescribers with the tools and information they need to choose medications that are both accessible and clinically appropriate," GoodRx co-CEO Doug Hirsch said in a news release.