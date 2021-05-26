Cleveland Clinic wants digital health venture partner for commercialization arm: 4 details 

Cleveland Clinic is looking to expand its commercialization arm with the addition of a new digital health venture partner who will oversee the health system's innovations and creation of health IT startups.

Four details:

1. Cleveland Clinic recently posted a job listing for a "venture partner digital health," who will lead and participate in Cleveland Clinic Ventures and the creation of startup companies based on the health system's inventions and technologies, according to the listing.

2. Cleveland Clinic launched its commercialization arm in 2017 to support Cleveland Clinic Innovations and build a pipeline of health IT startups into successful companies.

3. In 2019, Cleveland Clinic Ventures guided the formation of seven new spinoff companies and oversaw more than $10 million in investments in 10 companies.

4. Cleveland Clinic Ventures' new digital health venture partner will help the health system's startups raise funds for tech commercialization and assist Cleveland Clinic inventors in project planning and management skills.

Click here to view the job listing.