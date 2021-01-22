4 cities, states launching digital tools that notify people when they become eligible for COVID-9 vaccines

Cities and states across the U.S. are experiencing delays with their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, but some local health departments are working to alleviate residents' concerns about missing their chance to get the shot through new digital notification systems.

Here are four cities and states recently launching websites and digital tools to inform people of vaccine eligibility:

1. Philadelphia's health department launched a new website this week that allows people to sign up to receive a notification when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to them, according to local NBC affiliate WCAU. The website does not allow people to make appointments to get the vaccine but rather will only be used to connect people to places where they can get the shot once they are eligible.

2. San Francisco on Jan. 19 deployed its vaccine eligibility website, which lets users input details such as their age, employment sector and health conditions to the receive a text or email once they are permitted to sign up for a vaccine appointment, according to SFIST.

3. The Washington State Department of Health created its PhaseFinder tool this month that lets users check whether they are eligible to receive the vaccine yet and enter their contact information to be alerted when they become eligible, according to Seattle NBC affiliate King 5.

4. California is developing a website for people to register for email alerts once they become eligible for the vaccine, according to Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC.

