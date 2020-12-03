18 health tech devices among Times' 100 Best Inventions of 2020

Time released its "100 Best Inventions of 2020" list and featured several healthcare technologies.

The publication solicited nominations worldwide and evaluated inventions on factors such as originality, effectiveness, creativity and impact. Here are the healthcare technologies featured on the list, released on Nov. 19:

1. LUCI, a power-chair accessory that uses sensors to monitor the environment around the chair, collect data to determine safe pathways and respond to the environment to prevent collision

2. Earlens Contact Hearing Solution, a hearing aid designed to pick up sounds and convert them into vibrations transmitted to the eardrum

3. Martin Bionics Socket-Less Socket, a new design for artificial limbs that uses straps and bindings instead of molded plastic fittings

4. TrialJectory, a service using artificial intelligence to match users with clinical trials for cancer treatment

5. Augmedics Xvision, an augmented reality headset that runs CT scans into 3D visualization to guide spine surgeons through operations

6. Verti, a surgeon-developed augmented and virtual reality training platform that allows workers to practice responding to stressful situations, including working on the front lines of treating COVID-19 patients

7. Vocera Smartbadge, a device worn by clinicians and healthcare workers allowing them to connect with other team members using voice-activated commands

8. Oura Ring, a wearable that can track heart rate, activity level, sleep and body temperature to monitor health

9. Willo, an electronic toothbrush fitted with bristles in a silicon tray to automate teeth brushing

10. Fend by Sensory Cloud, a nasal mist designed to strengthen mucus lining and flush out tiny pathogens

11. Nella NuSpec Reusable Vaginal Speculum by Ceek Women's Health, a speculum made of medical-grade polymer designed for more comfortable pelvic exams

12. mRNA vaccines, a genetic material that is the basis of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for more efficient development

13. Provizio SEM Scanner by Bruin Biometrics, a scanner nurses can use to detect moisture levels on the surface of a patient's skill to identify bed sores up to five days earlier than using visual detection

14. Under the Weather IntubationPod, a personal plastic bubble to cover the wearer's head and shoulders, protecting patients and healthcare providers during medical procedures

15. OraSure OMNIgene Oral, an at-home COVID-19 sample collection kit gathering saliva samples that can be sent to a lab and turnaround results in two days or less

16. Carrier OptiClean, a mobile air purifier with two air-scrubbing functions that can turn rooms into negative air-pressure spaces or filter out pathogens

17. Flare, an app that connects callers to ambulance operators in Kenya

18. Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, a data center with pandemic statistics that has been downloaded billions of times and helped governments decide where to send resources and how to reopen

