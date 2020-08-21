17 health system execs serving on digital health company boards

The digital healthcare landscape is growing, and companies are bringing hospital and health system executives onto their boards.



Here are 17 health system executives who have joined boards for prominent healthcare technology companies.



1. Livongo: Sandra Fenwick. CEO of Boston Children's Hospital.



2. Amwell: Peter Slavin, MD. President of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.



3. Teladoc: Catherine Jacobson. President and CEO of Froedtert Health (Milwaukee)



4. Health Catalyst: Timothy Ferris, MD. CEO of Massachusetts General Physicians Organization.



5. Teleflex: Stephen Klasko, MD. President of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health.



6. Vizient:



· Carl Armato. President and CEO of Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

· Timothy Babineau, MD. President and CEO of Lifespan (Providence, R.I.)

· Jeffrey Bolton. Chief Administrative Officer of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

· Marna Borgstrom. CEO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System

· Michael Butler. President of Operations and Services at Providence St. Joseph Health (Renton, Wash.)

· David Entwistle. President and CEO of Stanford (Calif.) Health Care.

· William Ferniny, PhD. CEO of UAB Health System (Birmingham, Ala.).

· John Haupert. President and CEO of Grady Health System (Atlanta)

· Catherine Jacobson, President and CEO of Froedtert Health (Milwaukee)

· Howard Kern. President and CEO of Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, N.J.).

· Richard Liekweg. President and CEO of BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

· Kevin Sowers, MSN, RN. President of Johns Hopkins Health System and Executive Vice President of Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

· Johnese Spisso. President of UCLA Health and CEO of UCLA Hospital System (Los Angeles)

