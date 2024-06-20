Oklahoma hospital rebrands

An Oklahoma hospital has dropped the name of a long-ago donor in favor of the name of the town where it's located, the Enid (Okla.) News & Eagle reported.

Integris Bass Baptist Health Center will be known as Integris Health Enid Hospital, with changes to signage and digital platforms starting to be rolled out after the June 10 decision, according to the June 11 story. Founded in 1910 as Enid General Hospital, the facility added the Bass name after a donation from the local family in the 1960s. The hospital joined Oklahoma City-based Integris Health in the mid-1990s.

"The Bass family is a pillar of our community, in which we are grateful for them allowing us to carry their name for so long," said Keaton Francis, chief hospital executive for Integris Health Enid, in a statement to the newspaper. "A lot has changed since our hospital opened its doors in 1910. Over the decades, we've changed, too. This name change reflects our commitment to the community we care for."