6 branding questions healthcare marketers must answer

It is important that healthcare marketing professionals understand the relationship between brand and reputation. A hospital's brand is the promise it makes, and its reputation is how it fulfills that promise, according to a RepTrak report released Jan. 26.
Here are six questions healthcare marketers should ask themselves about their brand:
- How do stakeholders evaluate your brand?
- How does your brand compare against your competitors?
- How well does your organization communicate regarding its brand?
- What brand personality traits are most associated with your brand?
- What brand personality traits make your organization unique?
- Does your reputation reflect your brand? What will it take to align them?