6 branding questions healthcare marketers must answer

It is important that healthcare marketing professionals understand the relationship between brand and reputation. A hospital's brand is the promise it makes, and its reputation is how it fulfills that promise, according to a RepTrak report released Jan. 26.

Here are six questions healthcare marketers should ask themselves about their brand:

  1. How do stakeholders evaluate your brand?

  2. How does your brand compare against your competitors?

  3. How well does your organization communicate regarding its brand?

  4. What brand personality traits are most associated with your brand?

  5. What brand personality traits make your organization unique?

  6. Does your reputation reflect your brand? What will it take to align them?

