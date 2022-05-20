19 top innovating healthcare marketing leaders

Nineteen healthcare marketers hailing from a range of organizations, including Blue Shield of California and Northwell Health, have been honored with the Clio Health Innovators award, recognizing the creative drive and innovative spirit held by each leader.
The list is the first of its kind for Muse by Clio and aims to congratulate top healthcare talents who support creativity and amplify important stories.
Here are the 19 marketing leaders awarded this prize and their organizations:
- Aaron Marshall, BBDO New York
- Amy Gerstein, TBWA\WorldHealth
- Amy Gomez, Klick Health
- Bria Mirante, Impact Marketing + Communications
- Brittany Curtis, CDC
- Brittany Vella, 21Grams
- Carlos Garcia, Neon
- Chad Villarroel and Colin Barnes, Brunet-García
- Cristina Stan, McCann Health London
- Hannah Judah, Dole Sunshine Company
- Jamil Rivers, The Chrysalis Initiative
- Kumar Badampudi, MedTrix Healthcare
- Laura Bevan, Elvie
- Lauren Urban, Northwell Health
- Lisa Bookwalter, Twitter
- Mai Kaneda, McCann Health Japan
- Shamel Washington, Deloitte Digital
- Suzanne Buffington, Blue Shield of California
- Trevor Kratz, CDM New York