19 top innovating healthcare marketing leaders

Nineteen healthcare marketers hailing from a range of organizations, including Blue Shield of California and Northwell Health, have been honored with the Clio Health Innovators award, recognizing the creative drive and innovative spirit held by each leader.

The list is the first of its kind for Muse by Clio and aims to congratulate top healthcare talents who support creativity and amplify important stories.

Here are the 19 marketing leaders awarded this prize and their organizations: