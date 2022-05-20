19 top innovating healthcare marketing leaders

Georgina Gonzalez

Nineteen healthcare marketers hailing from a range of organizations, including Blue Shield of California and Northwell Health, have been honored with the Clio Health Innovators award, recognizing the creative drive and innovative spirit held by each leader.

The list is the first of its kind for Muse by Clio and aims to congratulate top healthcare talents who support creativity and amplify important stories.

Here are the 19 marketing leaders awarded this prize and their organizations:

  1. Aaron Marshall, BBDO New York

  2. Amy Gerstein, TBWA\WorldHealth

  3. Amy Gomez, Klick Health

  4. Bria Mirante, Impact Marketing + Communications

  5. Brittany Curtis, CDC

  6. Brittany Vella, 21Grams

  7. Carlos Garcia, Neon

  8. Chad Villarroel and Colin Barnes, Brunet-García

  9. Cristina Stan, McCann Health London

  10.  Hannah Judah, Dole Sunshine Company

  11. Jamil Rivers, The Chrysalis Initiative

  12. Kumar Badampudi, MedTrix Healthcare

  13. Laura Bevan, Elvie

  14. Lauren Urban, Northwell Health

  15. Lisa Bookwalter, Twitter

  16. Mai Kaneda, McCann Health Japan

  17. Shamel Washington, Deloitte Digital

  18. Suzanne Buffington, Blue Shield of California

  19. Trevor Kratz, CDM New York

