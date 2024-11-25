Why Tufts Medicine ended its hospital-at-home program

Boston-based Tufts Medicine indefinitely paused its hospital-at-home program because of the health system's "constrained financial environment," a spokesperson told Becker's.

"While we remain confident in the benefits of this program, we have successfully utilized alternative strategies and initiatives to effectively cater to this patient population," the spokesperson said.

Tufts Medicine Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital ended the pilot program for acute hospital care at home in March 2023, and has since shifted its investment to its Mobile Integrated Health and ConnectCare Hub initiatives, which have helped Lowell General reduce avoidable hospitalizations, the spokesperson said.

While several health systems have been growing their hospital-at-home programs, others — such as Calif.-based Adventist Health and Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica — have stopped theirs in recent years.