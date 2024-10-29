Why the American Heart Association is backing a digital startup

The American Heart Association has backed a digital health startup with a $1 million investment.

The nonprofit's venture capital arm, American Heart Association Ventures, provided the funding to MDisrupt, which offers an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects health tech and life sciences companies with clinicians, health system leaders and payer executives.

"We are excited about this relationship because it allows us to bring even more value to the American Heart Association members and to further disseminate our members' impressive knowledge to advance solutions that are scientifically validated, evidence-based and essential for the healthcare industry," said Lisa Suennen, managing partner of American Heart Association Ventures, in an Oct. 15 statement. "Through this collaboration, MDisrupt will help give association members a unique opportunity to shape the next generation of healthcare solutions."

MDisrupt's expert marketplace includes former leaders from Cleveland Clinic, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Optum, CVS Health, Walgreens, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield. The company has raised $6.6 million to date.