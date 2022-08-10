Wake Forest creates digital platform to increase support for stroke patients

Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's Comprehensive Stroke Center created a digital platform aimed at ​​increasing support for patients who suffer major health events such as strokes.

The platform, dubbed Compass-CP, uses health informatics algorithms to combine social and functional determinants of health with clinical, demographic and medication data to create personalized, evidence-based comprehensive care plans, according to an Aug. 9 press release.

The plans include links to available community-based resources to support health management.

Remote patient monitoring devices, virtual care management programs and EHR systems can also be integrated back into the new platform.

Compass-CP was created based on insight gained from a study led by Wake Forest University School of Medicine and the University of North Carolina.

The aim is to get the new platform to other hospitals and health systems to reduce costs and decrease the number of secondary stroke events.