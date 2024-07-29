UW Health, Epic outline key AI priorities for policymakers

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health and Epic have released a comprehensive report outlining recommendations for policymakers navigating the integration of AI into healthcare.

On June 5, Washington, D.C., became the epicenter for discussions on the future of artificial intelligence in healthcare as UW Health and Epic Systems convened a summit featuring many of the nation's foremost experts, according to a July 29 news release from the health system.

The event brought together two dozen leaders from healthcare providers, technology sectors, academia and government to delve into ways AI can reshape patient care and enhance provider efficiency.

Chero Goswami, chief information and digital officer at UW Health, emphasized the growing and evolving use cases of AI, noting that it is increasingly employed to draft responses to patient inquiries in online portals and transcribe patient visits into summary notes. AI is also making strides in diagnostics, such as enhancing image analysis in radiology and predicting patient fall risks, he said.

"AI has the potential to augment clinical care and automate administrative tasks, improving access to care and enhancing the patient and provider experience," Mr. Goswami said. "With persistent workforce shortages, tools like AI are essential for alleviating administrative burdens on our healthcare providers."

One of the report's primary recommendations is that health systems should focus on leveraging AI to reduce workforce burdens, improve efficiency and enhance patient outcomes by integrating the technology into existing systems rather than using it as an isolated tool.

The report also calls for federal regulations that strike a balance between fostering innovation and protecting patient data with robust cybersecurity measures.

Lastly, the report suggests that regulatory bodies should tailor regulations to the types of AI being used and their applications, ensuring appropriate governance that benefits both patients and providers.

"The rapid advancement of AI presents challenges for its implementation, usage and regulation," Mr. Goswami said. "However, with collaboration across the health and technology sectors and support from governmental partners, AI can deliver positive outcomes in healthcare."

The full report can be accessed here.