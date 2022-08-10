UNC Health inks deal with Gozio, Well Health to bolster digital health patient experiences

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health is partnering with digital health companies Gozio Health and Well Health to release new features for its mobile application.

UNC Health launched its consumer-facing mobile app with Gozio almost two years ago to deliver wayfinding and bring other digital elements under a single patient-facing interface. Now the health system is working to build on that technology, according to an Aug. 9 press release.

The health system will integrate Gozio-powered wayfinding with the Well Health patient communications platform to bring together wayfinding, messaging and quick access to MyChart.

The new features will also enable patients to schedule appointments and find urgent care wait times through the app.

Patients can also save the appointment to their mobile phone calendar with an embedded link. When clicked, the link opens the app and automatically provides wayfinding from home to parking to the point of care.

UNC Health is the first health system to offer a smartlink option to download their mobile app via the Well Health platform.