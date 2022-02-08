Temple University Hospital equips ICU beds with new patient monitoring technology

Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital is using Masimo's Centroid, a wireless patient position, orientation, activity and respiration rate sensor, in 100 beds across its ICU units.

According to a Feb. 7 press release, all ICU beds at TUH will be equipped with the Root and Centroid technology, which helps clinicians monitor patient movement and position to prevent injuries and falls. Centroid technology can also detect chest movements to continuously provide respiration rate providing physicians access to additional data that can improve care decisions.

Centroid technology will also pair with Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform using Bluetooth to track patients' posture, orientation and activity. The data transmitted from Centroid will be displayed on Root and relayed via the Masimo Hospital Automation platform to Patient SafteyNet, Masimo's remote patient monitoring platform, and Replica, a mobile application, which allows clinicians to view patient data regardless of location.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Masimo, which has already proven itself as a key technology partner in our efforts to improve patient outcomes," Angelo Venditti, DNP, RN, executive vice president for patient care and chief nursing executive at Temple Health said in the press release. "When we trialed Centroid, we found it helped our teams prioritize workflows more effectively, with increased focus on following turn protocols and decreased incidence of pressure injuries."