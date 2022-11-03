Redesign Health partners with children's hospital consortium to boost pediatric digital care

KidsX, a digital health children's hospital consortium including Boston Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital LA, is partnering with digital health company Redesign Health to launch a program bolstering pediatric digital health companies.

The partnership, KidsX Build, will convene representatives from participating hospitals and companies to identify and develop innovative companies and products in pediatric digital health. Additionally, KidsX members will have exclusive early access to Redesign Health products designed for pediatric patients, according to a Nov. 3 Redesign news release.

The partnership aims to address a lack of funding for pediatric digital health innovation.

"Redesign Health has demonstrated a proven ability to build and scale businesses as a leader in healthcare innovation, powering the launch of more than 40 healthcare technology companies, including a number of those in the pediatric space," KidsX founder Omkar Kulkarni said.