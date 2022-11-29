Optum innovation arm opens digital health research center at Cornell

Optum Labs, the innovation arm of UnitedHealth Group, has opened a digital health research hub at New York City-based Cornell University.

The partnership aims to advance precision behavioral health, tech-based tools for aging in place, and more equitable algorithms. The Cornell Tech researchers will study how to incorporate data from wearables and internet-of-things devices to improve patient data, as well as develop new types of care delivery using remote monitoring and augmented and virtual reality.

"The new algorithms and computational systems resulting from this partnership have the potential to shape the future of digital healthcare solutions," said Tanzeem Choudhury, PhD, senior vice president at Optum Labs, in a Nov. 28 university news release.

Optum Labs is providing funding for this year and next.