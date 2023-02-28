NYU Langone Health brings 'digital patient hubs' to 1,600 inpatient beds

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has deployed "digital patient hubs" to more than 1,600 inpatient beds across its hospitals.

The MyWall bedside technology from Oneview Healthcare allows patients to communicate with providers, make video calls to loved ones, and access interpretation services. The latest deployment of more than 900 of the devices went to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, and Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in Manhattan.

"We are proud to offer this experience at all NYU Langone hospital locations," said Caitlin Cronk, senior director for digital solutions for the health system, in a Feb. 27 Oneview Healthcare news release. "It will serve as a platform on which we can build future digital innovations for the patient and care team experiences."