Most active health system AI investors

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic leads the way in artificial intelligence investments among health systems, according to a July 15 report from CB Insights.

According to CB Insights data, in 2023 Mayo Clinic participated in a funding round for Abridge, a startup that uses generative AI to transcribe patient-provider conversations and create clinical notes. The health system also invested in companies like Theator, which utilizes computer vision and AI to assist surgeons in analyzing and deriving insights from procedure videos.

Meanwhile, CB Insights listed Intermountain Health as the second most active AI investor among the health systems evaluated. Through its venture arm, Intermountain Ventures, the health system supported the AI-driven patient engagement platform Gyant, now acquired. It also invested in Freenome, a company developing blood tests for early cancer detection.