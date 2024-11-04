MedStar expands in-home care to 4 hospitals

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health is expanding its partnership with DispatchHealth to include four Baltimore hospitals.

Rossville, Md.-based MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center; Baltimore-based MedStar Good Samaritan; Baltimore-based MedStar Harbor; and Baltimore-based MedStar Union Memorial Hospitals will be able to connect patients with DispatchHealth based on clinical needs, location, and insurance eligibility before discharge from inpatient units or emergency departments.

If patients opt for follow-up care through DispatchHealth, the company's medical team will deliver in-home care. According to a Nov. 4 news release, DispatchHealth schedules home visits within 72 hours of hospital or emergency department discharge.

MedStar and DispatchHealth launched their partnership in home-based care in April.