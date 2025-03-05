Mayo Clinic Platform doubles ecosystem size

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic said it is continuing to invest in innovation through its Mayo Clinic Platform, an ecosystem designed to collaborate with global partners and bring proven tools into EHRs and clinical workflows.

In 2024, the platform expanded its reach to four continents, partnering with nine distributed data network collaborators and added four new members. Its ecosystem also grew, with 81 solution developers—almost double from the previous year—and 61 healthcare providers integrating platform-based technologies into clinical workflows. As a result, Mayo Clinic Platform now connects to 56 million patient lives, an increase from 2023, according to a March 5 news release.

Additionally, using platform architecture, Mayo Clinic is working to transform pathology using AI-driven analysis of its vast digital slide archive, which contains more than 20 million slides. Through partnerships with Nvidia and pathology-focused AI company Aignostics, Mayo Clinic is developing advanced AI models to improve diagnostic accuracy, accelerate medical discoveries and enhance treatment outcomes.

Mayo Clinic is also using technology to revolutionize patient care delivery. The platform's initiative "Cancer Care Beyond Walls" is expanding the availability of chemotherapy at home. Additionally, the new "Stat Care at Home" pilot program aims to provide rapid care in patients' homes, reducing unnecessary emergency department visits and improving access to urgent care.