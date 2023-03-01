How one Texas health system is using a digital platform to access diagnostics images

Naomi Diaz -

Seguin, Texas-based Guadalupe Regional Medical Center has implemented an image sharing platform from PocketHealth to eliminate its reliance on CD-ROMs for medical imaging and reports. 

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center will now be able to access, store and share their diagnostic images and reports via the PocketHealth platform, according to a March 1 release from PocketHealth. 

The digital platform also allows providers and referring physicians to view or retrieve prior patient imaging, or import images locally without additional software or account setup.

