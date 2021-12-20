HHS invites 15 digital health startups to pandemic tech accelerator

HHS on Dec. 20 unveiled 15 digital health startups joining the 2022 cohort for its  pandemic healthcare technology accelerator.

The accelerator, called PandemicX, is co-led by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, according to a news release. The startups participating in PandemicX will use digital tools and publicly accessible data to combat pandemic-related health disparities.

Below are the 15 startups chosen by HHS:

  1. Carium

  2. CBOH

  3. Culture Care Collective

  4. EatWell Meal Kits

  5. Eupnoos

  6. Ferrum Health

  7. HealthOpX

  8. HeyRenee

  9. Juli

  10. ManagingLife

  11. OMNY Health

  12. Opeeka

  13. Patientory

  14. UnMute

  15. Welfie 
 

