Google's watch can now tell a fall from a burpee

Google's Pixel Watch can now tell when people fall and alert emergency services, the tech company says.

The technology uses motion sensors and machine learning to tell the difference between a fall and other high-impact activity, according to the Feb. 28 news release.

If a watch detects a hard fall and the wearer isn't moving for about 30 seconds, the device will vibrate, sound an alarm and push an on-screen notification. If there isn't a response or movement for another minute, the watch will contact emergency services.

Google said it tested the technology against sudden-drop activities with a lot of arm movements, such as burpees, swimming and jumping, to avoid false alarms. The software also uses algorithms to learn about each user's body responses and "instinctive reactions to falling."