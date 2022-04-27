Google Ventures leads $35M funding round for digital health pharmaceutical company

GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, led a series A $35 million funding round for a digital health pharmaceutical company Waltz Health.

Waltz Health, created by former OptumRx CEO Mark Thierer, is developing software to intervene at each step in the pharmaceutical supply chain to create the incentives necessary for lower drug prices, according to an April 26 press release.

Waltz's first product, Marketplace Search, is a white-labeled search tool that gives pharmacy customers the lowest cost available for each prescription by leveraging all Rx drug savings programs.

"We are working with the existing drug supply chain structure to realign incentives, lower prescription drug prices and give power back to healthcare consumers," said Mr. Thierer. "Our mission begins with giving consumers visibility into available programs to save money on life-saving medications by partnering with their pharmacies."

Waltz Health plans to use the new funding to scale quickly, invest in product development and grow its team across all business areas.