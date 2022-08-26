Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions

Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25.

The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that they do and "Might not provide abortions" if it does not have that confirmation, the news outlet reported.

"When people turn to Google to find local information, we aim to help them easily explore the range of places available so they can determine which are most helpful to them," a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch. "For a number of categories where we've received confirmation that places offer specific services, we've been working for many months on more useful ways to display those results."