Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M

Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care.

"As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."

Plume members pay $99 a month to have 24/7 access to care, including personal consultations, medical letters of support for surgery and name and gender marker changes, and home delivery of gender-affirming medication.

"Amidst growing anti-trans rhetoric nationwide, Plume's model offers unmatched access to healthcare for trans Americans," stated CEO and co-founder Matthew Wetschler, MD. The funding announcement "only reinforces our goal of expanding that coverage and eliminating barriers to quality care."

The investment was led by Transformation Capital and also included General Catalyst and Town Hall Ventures. Jenna Ciotti, vice president at Transformation Capital, stated that Plume is "positioned to be a medical home" for the trans community.