Former Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai CEOs join mobile care company

The former CEO of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Denis Cortese, MD, and former CEO of New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital, John Rowe, MD, are joining digital caregiver support company eFamilyCare as advisers.

In his new role, Dr. Rowe will serve as chair of the board. The appointments come after the company partnered with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, according to a Feb. 23 eFamilyCare news release.

"Informed and empowered family caregivers have long been the untapped and overlooked secret ingredient to improved health outcomes, cost efficiencies and experiences of patients and families — and surprisingly, no one was seriously addressing their pains and priorities in a meaningful way," Dr. Rowe said in the release. "eFamilyCare is truly disrupting healthcare by both providing sorely needed and generally hard to access support to vulnerable adults and children and alleviating substantial mental and physical stress on caregivers themselves."