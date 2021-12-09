Former FDA chief joins AI cancer diagnostics startup as CEO

Life sciences innovation firm Flagship Pioneering on Dec. 7 spun out Harbinger Health, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose cancer from a blood test, and named former FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, MD, as CEO.

Flagship's initial contribution to Harbinger Health is $50 million.

Dr. Hahn, an oncologist, served as FDA commissioner from 2019 to 2021. Before that, he served as chief medical executive at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

"Harbinger Health is poised to redefine our approach to oncology, moving beyond cancer 'staging' and toward early detection that enables the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and ultimately to effectively reduce morbidity and mortality associated with the disease," Dr. Hahn said in a statement.