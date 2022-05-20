'Equity isn't just a buzzword,' digital health alliance leader says

A first-of-its-kind digital health coalition is coming together to address health disparities.

The Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance seeks to leverage telemedicine, wearables, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a more equitable healthcare system, the coalition said.

"Equity isn't just a buzzword — it's a critical movement that will save lives and ensure that, regardless of income, ethnicity or gender, all Americans can access digital technologies that can remove barriers to healthcare management and critical health services," Tanisha Hill, PhD, president of the alliance and U.S. senior medical director and respiratory and digital health medical lead at Teva Pharmaceuticals, said in a May 19 news release. "Only by working together can we make meaningful change in the lives of millions of people, and I encourage others to explore our mission and join us."

Coalition partners include the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Howard University College of Medicine, the African American Wellness Project, Black Women's Health Imperative, Allergy and Asthma Network, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Meharry Medical College, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Patientory Foundation, Health Aims for Little Ones and for Families, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.