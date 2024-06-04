Elon Musk's Neuralink grows workforce 120% in 2 years

Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink, has grown its workforce by 120% in the last two years, a June 4 report from analytics firm CB Insights found.

That growth encompasses a 16% increase of its workforce in the last two months; the company's headcount stands at 453, according to the report. Neuralink was established in 2017.

The increase in hiring comes as the company in March showcased its first human patient who received its brain-computer implant. The implant, which is about the size of a quarter, is placed in a person's skull by a surgical robot.

Mr. Musk has said initial users of Neuralink's first product, called Telepathy, will be people who have lost use of their limbs. Eventually, according to Mr. Musk, Neuralink's brain implants will augment healthy people so humans can keep up with artificial intelligence.

Neuralink currently has $680 million in equity funding, according to CB Insights.