Digital health investment dollars by region

From 2019-21, the top six metropolitan areas for health technology investments were the Bay Area, New York City, Boston, Chicago, San Diego and Austin, Texas, according to Silicon Valley Bank's Healthcare Investments and Exits report.
Here is a breakdown of healthcare technology investments by region over the past three years:
- Northeast: $3.6 billion in 2019, $7.5 billion in 2020 and $15.5 billion in 2021
- West: $3.2 billion in 2019, $5.9 billion in 2020 and $13 billion in 2021.
- Midwest: $1.3 billion in 2019, $1.3 billion in 2020 and $2.4 billion in 2021.
- Southeast: $557 million in 2019, $595 million in 2020 and $1.7 billion in 2021
- Southwest: $342 million in 2019, $538 million in 2020 and $623 million in 2021
- Rocky Mountains: $502 million in 2019, $499 million in 2020 and $1.2 billion in 2021