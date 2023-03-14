Digital health funding slumps to $7B: 5 key others trends to know

Naomi Diaz -

Venture capital investments for digital health in 2022 hit $7 billion, down 55 percent from 2021 when investments totaled $15.6 billion, according to a March 10 report from PitchBook. 

PitchBook analyzed venture capital trends for digital health investments in 2022 and found the following: 

  • In the first quarter of 2022, there were 105 digital health deals that had a total value of $3 billion.

  • In the fourth quarter, venture capital investments in digital health hit $900 million.
     
  • The report suggests that venture capital funding for digital health in 2021, which reached $15 billion worth of deals, was an outlier.

  • Venture capital funding for telehealth companies continues to trend down.

  • Funding for digital treatments and therapeutics dropped to $65 million in the fourth quarter.

