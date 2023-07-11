Digital health funding slump continues

Digital health funding continues to slip, with the industry bringing in $2.5 billion in funding in the second quarter, putting 2023 on track to be the lowest funding year since 2019, according to data released July 10 by Rock Health.
Here are four things to know about digital health funding:
- U.S. digital health startups raised $6.1 billion across 244 deals during the first half of the year.
- The second quarter of 2023 only had 113 digital health deals, compared to 131 deals in the first quarter.
- In the U.S., digital health mega early-stage rounds aren't happening.
- Fewer investors are participating in digital health deals, with 555 investors participating in 2023, down from 775 in 2022.