Digital health funding dips: Report

U.S. digital health startups secured $10.1 billion across 497 deals in 2024, slightly below 2023 figures, a Jan. 13 report from Rock Health found.
Four things to know about digital health funding, according to the report:
- There were 17 mega deals (fundraises over $100 million) in 2024, accounting for 21% of total sector funding, continuing a decline from previous years.
- Digital health merger and acquisition activity reached a decade low in 2024, with 118 deals.
- Major funds such as Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst led digital health investments by transaction count.
- Funding was concentrated in areas such as nonclinical workflow solutions, mental health and obesity care.