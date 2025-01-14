Digital health funding dips: Report

Naomi Diaz -

U.S. digital health startups secured $10.1 billion across 497 deals in 2024, slightly below 2023 figures, a Jan. 13 report from Rock Health found.

Four things to know about digital health funding, according to the report:

  1. There were 17 mega deals (fundraises over $100 million) in 2024, accounting for 21% of total sector funding, continuing a decline from previous years.

  2. Digital health merger and acquisition activity reached a decade low in 2024, with 118 deals.

  3. Major funds such as Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst led digital health investments by transaction count.

  4. Funding was concentrated in areas such as nonclinical workflow solutions, mental health and obesity care.

