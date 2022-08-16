Digital health firm Butterfly Network lays off 10% of workforce

Butterfly Network, a digital health company that offers its ultrasound technology to hospitals, has let go of 10 percent of its workforce.

The early August job cuts affected about 60 employees and will reduce expenses and improve efficiencies, a spokesperson for the publicly traded firm told Becker's.

"While the decision to reduce the team was challenging, we believe it is the right decision for Butterfly at this time and long-term will advance our work to benefit all patients worldwide," the spokesperson said. "As a company, we are seeing much progress, continued growth in the market and excitement about our solution, delivering our largest revenue quarter ever in Q2."